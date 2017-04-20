BRIEF- NanoCarrier announces licenses contract with Todai TLO
* Says it signed a license contract with Todai TLO Ltd, regarding NC-6300 related high polymer micelle DDS
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy U.S. generic drug maker Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc for $1.05 billion in its first overseas acquisition.
Sawai, an Osaka-based generic drug maker, said it would buy the company from the founding family to expand its presence in the United States, the world's largest drug market.
Sawai plans to complete the deal by the end of June. The acquisition will not affect its earnings forecast for the year ended March, Sawai said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Junko Fujita)
* Says co received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guizhou Food and Drug Administration, for pills (condensed pills) manufactured by co and the valid period is until June 11, 2022
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21