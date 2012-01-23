(Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Uranium miner Ur-Energy Inc said it will supply uranium concentrate to a North America-based utility, sending its shares up as much as 11 percent.

Ur-Energy will deliver 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrate per year in a multi-year schedule starting in 2013, it said in a statement.

"This supply arrangement...contributes to the future financial viability of our U.S.-based uranium mining operations," Chief Executive Wayne Heili said in a statement.

The deal is in line with the company's strategy to sell a portion of the uranium produced from its Lost Creek Project, in Wyoming, to North American nuclear utilities at prices that will ensure the project's financial viability.

Shares of Ur-Energy, which touched a high of C$1.19 in morning trade on Monday, were trading up about 7 percent at C$1.14 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)