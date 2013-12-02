MOSCOW Dec 2 Shareholders in Russian fertiliser
firm Uralchem have agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the
world's largest potash producer Uralkali, Uralchem
said in a statement on Monday.
The main shareholder of Uralchem is billionaire Dmitry
Mazepin, who has been interested in acquiring a share in the
potash miner, sources previously said.
"We believe in the fundamental attractiveness of the potash
market and appreciate the leadership position held by Uralkali
in this market," Mazepin said in a statement.
The deal's value and the identity of the shareholders making
the acquisition were not disclosed.