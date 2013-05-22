WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 22 Russia's Uralkali OAO
would delay two of its potash mine expansion projects
for as long as a decade if rival BHP Billiton
gave final approval to building the world's biggest mine of the
crop nutrient, Uralkali's chief executive said in an interview.
"This uncertainty is mostly due to BHP project," Chief
Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in an email exchange with
Reuters. "If Jansen is developed, then we will postpone the
realization of Solikamsk-3 expansion and Polovodovsky by five to
10 years."