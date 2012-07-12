BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
MOSCOW, July 12 Russian potash giant Uralkali said on Thursday it had appointed VTB Capital and JPMorgan as joint corporate brokers.
Uralkali Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said last month that following precious metals miner Polymetal and steelmaker Evraz onto the main London market remains a strategic option in favourable market conditions.
"We believe that the complementary strengths of these two internationally recognised securities firms make them strong partners to assist Uralkali with the next phase of our development," Uralkali CFO Viktor Belyakov said in a statement.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.