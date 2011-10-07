(Adds CEO comment, shares, detail)

* Potash miner says will buy back own shares

* Shares rise 6.5 percent

MOSCOW, Oct 7 Russian potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L said on Friday it will launch an up to $2.5 billion share buyback as part of a commitment to balance investment in organic growth with returning capital to shareholders.

Shares in the company, controlled by the billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and associates, jumped 6.5 percent after the announcement, outperforming a 3 percent rise in overall Russian stocks.

"The fundamentals of the potash industry remain highly attractive and the company has a high degree of confidence as to the ability to deliver strong financial performance," Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.

Uralkali said last month it would pay at least 50 percent of its profit in dividends, citing strong cashflow and increased production of potash, a fertiliser ingredient.

The company became the second-biggest potash producer in the world when it merged with domestic rival Silvinit earlier this year, and is eyeing the number one spot in the medium term.

Uralkali announced an up to 66 billion rouble ($2.04 billion) credit facility with Sberbank to fund the buyback but said it would keep the firm within its medium-term debt range.

($1 = 32.366 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker, editing by Maria Kiselyova)