(Adds CEO comment, shares, detail)
* Potash miner says will buy back own shares
* Shares rise 6.5 percent
MOSCOW, Oct 7 Russian potash miner Uralkali
URKAq.L said on Friday it will launch an up to $2.5
billion share buyback as part of a commitment to balance
investment in organic growth with returning capital to
shareholders.
Shares in the company, controlled by the billionaire
Suleiman Kerimov and associates, jumped 6.5 percent after the
announcement, outperforming a 3 percent rise in overall Russian
stocks.
"The fundamentals of the potash industry remain highly
attractive and the company has a high degree of confidence as to
the ability to deliver strong financial performance," Chief
Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.
Uralkali said last month it would pay at least 50 percent of
its profit in dividends, citing strong cashflow and increased
production of potash, a fertiliser ingredient.
The company became the second-biggest potash producer in the
world when it merged with domestic rival Silvinit earlier this
year, and is eyeing the number one spot in the medium term.
Uralkali announced an up to 66 billion rouble ($2.04
billion) credit facility with Sberbank to fund the
buyback but said it would keep the firm within its medium-term
debt range.
($1 = 32.366 Russian Roubles)
