MOSCOW, Oct 7 Russian potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L is to buy back up to $2.5 billion of its own stock, using its abundant cash flows to snap up its beaten down shares on the cheap and maintain leverage targets.

Shares in the company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and associates, were up 6.5 percent at 1040 GMT, leading large-cap Russian stocks higher and outperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the benchmark Micex index .

"The fundamentals of the potash industry remain highly attractive and the company has a high degree of confidence as to the ability to deliver a strong financial performance," Uralkali Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.

Uralkali said last month it would also pay at least 50 percent of its earnings in dividends, citing strong cash flow and increased production of potash, a fertiliser ingredient in demand as the world ramps up food production.

"This is not being driven by Kerimov, it's being driven by the board. The company is a screaming buy -- it is massively cash-generative," said one financial source familiar with the buyback plan.

Analysts said the move would protect Uralkali's share price from turbulent global markets and help keep its net debt in a target range of between one and two times earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) -- a proxy for cash flow.

The company, valued at around $23 billion, has shed 30 percent of its stock market value since the beginning of September, but its shares started to rally on Thursday when speculation of a buyback began to circulate.

"The company thinks the shares are very cheap. The fundamentals of the agriculture and fertiliser markets remain strong," said Renaissance Capital analyst Mikhail Safin.

The move echoes similar buybacks by global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , where the company opportunistically buys shares over several months while financing organic growth with cash flow.

The source said the buyback was likely to run for around six months.

Uralkali became the second-biggest potash producer in the world when it merged with domestic rival Silvinit earlier this year, and is eyeing the number one spot in the medium term.

BELARUS

News of the buyback came as Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he was prepared to sell a minority stake in the country's potash miner and cash cow Belaruskali, seen as a long-term takeover target for Uralkali.

Lukashenko, who has been under pressure to sell Belaruskali to help ease the country's financial crisis, said he values the company at a minimum of $30 billion.

A minority stake is unlikely to appeal to Uralkali, which would prefer control over Belaruskali, but could appeal to emerging market producers.

Lukashenko's $30 billion valuation for Belaruskali, with which Uralkali shares a marketing venture, shows he has not softened his stance since he named the same price tag in June, a demand that failed to lead to an approach.

Potash demand has grown as farmers struggle to feed a growing population amid unpredictable weather patterns. It is concentrated in only a few parts of the world, including Russia, Belarus and Canada.

Uralkali, valued at $23.2 billion, has a free float of 1.24 billion shares. If it bought $2.5 billion worth of stock at the current price of 241 roubles ($7.47 a share), it would purchase around a quarter of the free float.

Uralkali announced a credit facility of up to 66 billion rouble ($2.04 billion) with Sberbank to fund the buyback, but said it would keep within its medium-term debt range. ($1 = 32.366 Russian Roubles) (Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David Holmes)