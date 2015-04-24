* Uralkali says to fund buyback from existing cash flow

* Offer starts on April 24 and expires on May 22

* Says to cancel acquired shares

* Under new policy board to determine dividends (Changes source of information, amount of buyback)

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, will buy back up to $1.5 billion of its shares until May 22, it said on Friday, after its board changed policy and proposed no dividend payment for 2014.

Uralkali posted a net loss in 2014 due to non-cash write-offs caused by a slide in Russia's rouble currency, hurt by low oil prices and Western sanctions, and announced plans to increase capacity.

Uralkali plans to invest $4.5 billion over five years to boost capacity and maintain its position as the world's largest producer of crop nutrient potash despite production being halted at its Solikamsk-2 mine.

"Taking into account Uralkali's current cash reserves, its expected future cash requirements, available cash flows and other funding resources, we are able to return up to $1.5 billion of cash to security holders," Dmitry Osipov, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

The board of directors also changed its dividend policy from a previously fixed payment of at least 50 percent of net income. The level of payment will now be determined by the board.

As part of the buyback, Uralkali, part-owned by Russian tycoon and politician Mikhail Prokhorov and by fertiliser firm Uralchem, aims to buy up to 468,750,000, or almost 16 percent of its shares, at a price of $3.20 per share and $16 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR).

The company plans to fund the programme from existing cash-flow and to eventually cancel acquired shares of the programme. It had a cash balance of $2.5 billion at the end of 2014.

Uralkali has yet to cancel the 12.6-percent treasury share stake it bought through a previous buyback in 2011-12, analysts at Uralsib said in a note.

Uralkali's shares closed at 158 roubles ($3) in Moscow on Thursday, while GDRs closed at $15.45 in London. Its Moscow shares were down 1 percent on Friday.

($1 = 50.5269 roubles) (Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jason Neely)