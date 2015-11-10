(Adds details on Uralkali's concession with China, analyst
estimate of potential fine)
MOSCOW Nov 10 The anti-monopoly bureau of
China's Ministry Of Commerce is conducting an investigation into
Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer,
Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Economy
Minister Alexei Ulyukayev.
The news of the investigation comes a month before China,
the world's largest consumer of the crop nutrient, and Uralkali
are expected to start talks on their new supply contract for
2016.
"We discussed this (investigation) with my Chinese partner.
I drew his attention to that. He promised a fair decision on
this question," Ulyukayev told reporters in Beijing, where he
attended an inter-governmental trade commission meeting.
"The attitude is positive. I expect that we will settle this
issue," he was quoted by Interfax as saying.
Ulyukayev said that the investigation was being conducted
into Uralkali and its trading subsidiary in Beijing, but did not
provide further details.
In 2011, the Chinese competition authorities approved a
merger of Uralkali and its Russian peer Silvinit after Uralkali
made several voluntary undertakings.
Under these concessions, the company said in 2011, it would
continue to follow the established sales process to China,
supply traditional types of product and would "continue to
respect the traditional negotiation procedures and take account
of the historical and current trading situation with respect to
Chinese customers".
Its subsidiary in Beijing was set up in 2013 to promote
Uralkali's business in China by buying potash from Chinese
importers and further directly distributing it to end customers,
according to its website www.uralkali.com.
Uralkali declined to comment on the investigation. China's
Ministry of Commerce did not response to a Reuters request for
comment.
Uralkali's talks with China on next year's supply contract
are expected to start in December, the company's press service
told Reuters. The global potash market has been hit by weak
demand this year.
Shares in Uralkali did not react on Ulyukayev's comment in
Moscow on Tuesday and were down 0.2 percent, in line with the
broader market decline.
The Russian company may face a fine of between 1 and 10
percent of the revenue it received from the Chinese market in
2014, or not more than $70 million, if Chinese anti-monopoly law
was violated, Oleg Petropavlovskiy, an analyst at BCS investment
bank, said in a note.
Uralkali's total earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were at $933 million in
the first half of 2015.
