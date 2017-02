MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Uralkali said on Tuesday its Belarusian Potash Co (BPC) sales agent agreed to sell up to 500,000 tonnes of potash to China at $470 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis in the second quarter.

The contract is valid from April 1 to June 30, Uralkali said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)