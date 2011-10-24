Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
MOSCOW Oct 24 Potash miner Uralkali said on Monday it will fully cooperate with a Russian anti-monopoly service (FAS) investigation into its domestic pricing, launched after complaints from buyers.
Russia's Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash miner by capacity after Canada's Potash Corp , said its pricing complies with current legislation.
Earlier on Monday, the FAS said it has started an investigation following complaints.
"Russia's FAS has reviewed complaints from consumers of potassium chloride in relation to what they see as unjustified price increases," the regulator said.
Uralkali also said that in 2010 it made an agreement with the FAS under which it set favourable prices for domestic agricultural producers.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.