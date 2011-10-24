(Adds Uralkali comment, details)

MOSCOW Oct 24 Potash miner Uralkali said on Monday it will fully cooperate with a Russian anti-monopoly service (FAS) investigation into its domestic pricing, launched after complaints from buyers.

Russia's Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash miner by capacity after Canada's Potash Corp , said its pricing complies with current legislation.

Earlier on Monday, the FAS said it has started an investigation following complaints.

"Russia's FAS has reviewed complaints from consumers of potassium chloride in relation to what they see as unjustified price increases," the regulator said.

Uralkali also said that in 2010 it made an agreement with the FAS under which it set favourable prices for domestic agricultural producers.

