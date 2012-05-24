MOSCOW May 24 Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, is looking to attract a club syndicated loan worth at least $300 million, several banking sources said on Thursday.

One source said the loan was worth $300 million, while another banker said it could be bigger if more lenders joined the syndicate.

"Japanese SMBC (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp) and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi are coordinating the deal," he said. "The rate is very low, and not all the banks are ready to lend money under such interest."

"The company has several potential options to attract funds, which are currently being considered," a Uralkali representative said. (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Will Waterman)