Oct 24 Russia's anti-monopoly service (FAS) said on Monday it has opened an inquiry into domestic potash miner Uralkali's pricing.

"Russia's FAS has reviewed complaints from consumers of potassium chloride in relation to what they see as unjustified price increases," the regulator said in a statement.

Uralkali declined immediate comment.