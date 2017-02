MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Tuesday its board of directors has recommended to pay 12.4 billion roubles ($404.9 million), or 4.0 roubles ($0.131) per share in interim dividends.

"Uralkali generates stable high cash flow which allows us to return a significant part of profit to shareholders thus maintaining the optimal capital structure," Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement. ($1 = 30.625 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)