LONDON Oct 31 Russian potash miner Uralkali , is considering a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the company's CEO Vladislav Baumgertner told the Financial Times on Monday.

Speaking to the newspaper, Baumgertner said the company was examining the idea with investors, as it tries to bolster its reputation.

"We can do this only if we see that this will create additional value.[or] change the risk profile of the company or help the company increase our corporate governance standards," he said.

Baumgertner said that high-profile controversies had given Russian companies a poor reputation for adhering to legal processes and safeguarding shareholder value, but he insisted that Uralkali was working to gain recognition as an exception.

Baumgertner insisted that all strategic decisions were discussed on the relevant committees and not "around a corner," but said that Uralkali still had to "prove by the daily activities of our board that we are really managed along the best lines."

Investors outside Russia can already invest in Uralkali through Global Depositary Receipts, instruments that effectively allow foreign shares to trade on the LSE.

However, a premium listing - formerly called a primary listing - comes with more stringent supervision and reporting requirements.

