LONDON Oct 31 Russian potash miner Uralkali
, is considering a premium listing on the London Stock
Exchange (LSE), the company's CEO Vladislav Baumgertner told the
Financial Times on Monday.
Speaking to the newspaper, Baumgertner said the company was
examining the idea with investors, as it tries to bolster its
reputation.
"We can do this only if we see that this will create
additional value.[or] change the risk profile of the company or
help the company increase our corporate governance standards,"
he said.
Baumgertner said that high-profile controversies had given
Russian companies a poor reputation for adhering to legal
processes and safeguarding shareholder value, but he insisted
that Uralkali was working to gain recognition as an exception.
Baumgertner insisted that all strategic decisions were
discussed on the relevant committees and not "around a corner,"
but said that Uralkali still had to "prove by the daily
activities of our board that we are really managed along the
best lines."
Investors outside Russia can already invest in Uralkali
through Global Depositary Receipts, instruments that effectively
allow foreign shares to trade on the LSE.
However, a premium listing - formerly called a primary
listing - comes with more stringent supervision and reporting
requirements.
Uralkali could not be immediately contacted by Reuters for
comments on the story.
