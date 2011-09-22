MOSCOW/BEREZNIKI, Russia, Sept 22 Russian potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L may launch a new 2.5 million tonne a year greenfield mine in 2018, which initial estimates show could cost $2.5 billion, the company's head of operations said on Thursday.

"According to international experts in potash mine construction, 1 million tonnes of annual potash capacity requires an investment of $1 billion," Uralkali's Yevgeny Kotlyar told reporters at the group's office in Berezniki, central Russia.

"Therefore 2.5 million tonnes of capacity would cost $2.5 billion," he said. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)