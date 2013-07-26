MOSCOW, July 26 Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis
has sold his 5.1 percent stake in potash producer Uralkali
and plans to use the proceeds to finance projects in
railway transportation, the company said on Friday.
Nesis, worth $3.3 billion according to Forbes magazine,
bought a 13.2 percent stake in Uralkali in 2010 alongside fellow
tycoons Suleiman Kerimov and Filaret Galchev. All told they
acquired a 53.2 percent shareholding.
But Nesis has been reducing his stake over the past year and
owned a stake of just 5.1 percent stake in April, according to a
Eurobond prospectus, worth around $1 billion at the time.
That was a reduction from a 9.9 percent stake in August
2012.
The shares were sold in several small stakes, Uralkali said
in a statement, citing Nesis' investment company ICT.
Uralkali did not comment on who bought the shares. The
company is now 17.2 percent owned by Kerimov and has a "free
float" of readily tradeable shares of 58.5 percent, Uralkali
said. Other shareholders still include Galchev.
Nesis owns a minority stake in Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal and his ITC group has assets in industries
including finance and engineering, with assets under management
of around $8 billion, according to its website.