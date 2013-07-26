MOSCOW, July 26 Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis has sold his 5.1 percent stake in potash producer Uralkali and plans to use the proceeds to finance projects in railway transportation, the company said on Friday.

Nesis, worth $3.3 billion according to Forbes magazine, bought a 13.2 percent stake in Uralkali in 2010 alongside fellow tycoons Suleiman Kerimov and Filaret Galchev. All told they acquired a 53.2 percent shareholding.

But Nesis has been reducing his stake over the past year and owned a stake of just 5.1 percent stake in April, according to a Eurobond prospectus, worth around $1 billion at the time.

That was a reduction from a 9.9 percent stake in August 2012.

The shares were sold in several small stakes, Uralkali said in a statement, citing Nesis' investment company ICT.

Uralkali did not comment on who bought the shares. The company is now 17.2 percent owned by Kerimov and has a "free float" of readily tradeable shares of 58.5 percent, Uralkali said. Other shareholders still include Galchev.

Nesis owns a minority stake in Russian precious metals miner Polymetal and his ITC group has assets in industries including finance and engineering, with assets under management of around $8 billion, according to its website.