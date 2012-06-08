* Says to sell 10 mln tonnes in 2012, below forecasts
* Global consumption to be flat at up to 57 mln tonnes
* India demand hit by weaker rupee, support cut for farmers
* Markets not right for London premium listing
(Adds CEO comment, detail)
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, June 8 Russian potash miner Uralkali
expects to sell 10 million tonnes of the fertiliser
ingredient to companies in 2012, below an earlier forecast of
10.2-10.3 million as the weakening global economic environment
reduces demand.
"In the very short term ... 2012-2013 we do not expect
considerable growth rates, because the general macroeconomic
environment does not support that," Uralkali Chief Executive
Vladislav Baumgertner told reporters on Thursday.
"In general (Uralkali) production and sales to companies
will be around 10 million tonnes," he said, just two months
after cutting the target to 10.2-10.3 million from 10.5 million
when he also cited softer global demand.
In 2011 the company mined 10.8 million tonnes of potash. In
the longer term, demand for the commodity is expected to soar as
farmers strive to produce enough food for a growing population
amid unpredictable weather conditions.
Uralkali and its rivals had also expected a sharp growth in
demand for potash in 2012, which has not materialised.
Baumgertner said the company expected global consumption of
potash to be flat year-on-year at no more than 57 million
tonnes, while industry sales are likely to amount to less than
that at up to 52-53 million tonnes.
Sale volumes also have been low due to high inventories at
the start of the year.
Baumgertner said demand in India had been particularly weak,
hampered by a weaker rupee and a cut in Indian government
support to local farmers.
"These two events made local prices for Indian farmers much
higher than they used to pay. That's why we believe that demand
in India is damaged. India will not be able to return to the
maximum level of consumption of 6-6.5 mln tonnes which we had in
2010," he said.
NEW CONTRACTS
Uralkali, the world's second-biggest potash producer by
capacity, hopes to sign a new sales contract with India in
August, Baumgertner said, adding that the timing of a new deal
with China was more uncertain.
"In general prices for soft commodities support further
price increases on the market, although I doubt that any
material price increases can be expected this year. The main
explanation for that is the general economic environment we
observe globally," he said.
Uralkali, controlled by the billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and
his associates, is not at present taking steps towards the
acquisition of a premium London listing due to volatile market
conditions.
Baumgertner has said in the past that it may follow fellow
miner Polymetal and steelmaker Evraz to list
on the main London market, but he said on Friday the move was
not a priority.
"To be honest, we have never had primary listing in London
as a top priority ... that was just one of the options in terms
of our strategy," he said.
"We will consider this only if it creates additional value
for our shareholders. We already behave in terms of corporate
governance as though we were (premium) listed in London," he
added.
Uralkali in April reported a 64 percent increase in 2011 net
profit to $1.53 billion on higher prices and demand.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by John Bowker; Editing
by Jane Baird)