* Uralkali could launch new 2.5 mln T/year potash mine in
2018
* Cost estimated by market experts at $2.5 bln
* Potash prices recovering after 2008 collapse
By Alfred Kueppers
BEREZNIKI/MOSCOW Sept 22 Uralkali ,
which became the world's No 2 potash producer by capacity after
snapping up domestic rival Silvinit in June, is eyeing further
expansion to take advantage of rising prices and increased
demand from farmers.
"We are now thinking about constructing a new mine and
combined complex that will have annual production capacity of
2.5 million tonnes," Yevgeny Kotlyar, Uralkali's director of
operations told reporters in the company's offices above the
Berezniki 4 mine in the Ural mountains.
Kotlyar said the new mine could potentially go into
operation in 2018, and that Uralkali will also modernize its
existing assets to increase annual capacity by about 2 million
tonnes to 13 million tonnes in 2012.
After falling sharply during the global downturn in 2008,
potash prices are heading up once again as surging prices for
commodities such as wheat, rice and palm oil encourage farmers
to invest in yield-boosting fertilizers.
However, any moves by producers are fraught with risk, given
the high cost of commissioning a new mine and the potential for
another collapse in demand that would leave Uralkali saddled
with idle capacity.
Flooding, a common industry problem, is another concern. Two
of Uralkali's four Berezniki mines have been hit since 1984.
Damages associated with the 2006 flood at Mine 1, Uralkali's
oldest, led the company to make $300 million in voluntary
payments to the government, according to analysts at Troika
Dialog.
Firm potash prices, which Uralkali expect to hit $600 per
tonne by the end of the year, after crashing to $350 from $1,000
per tonne in 2008-09, have pushed these bad memories into the
background.
Increasing brownfield capacity by about 2 million tonnes
next year will put the company within striking distance of
Canada-based global market leader Potash Corp's 13.3
million tonnes of annual capacity.
"We hope to take the No. 1 position in the short term,"
chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner told reporters on Thursday
in Moscow.
Its Saskatchewan-based rival, which sold 8.6 million tonnes
last year, wants to achieve annual capacity of 17.1 million
tonnes in 2015.
The number one spot would be achieved easily with a takeover
of Belarussian trading partner Belaruskali, but the Belarus
government has so far resisted pressure to sell.
The investment required for Uralkali's proposed new mine are
significant.
"According to international experts in potash mine
construction, one million tonnes of annual potash capacity
requires an investment of $1 billion," Kotlyar said. "Therefore
2.5 million tonnes of capacity would cost $2.5 billion."
Uralkali posted a first half profit of $794 million that
beat analyst expectations earlier on Thursday, while pledging to
pay at least 50 percent of profit in dividends.
FLOOD RISKS
Potash mines are highly susceptible to flooding because
potash salts are water soluble. Any leak can quickly create
significant damage.
"There is always a risk, because we are working in salt
layers, and salt is water-soluble," Kotlyar said. "If there are
fractures and water gets in, this creates a natural force
majeur."
While two of Uralkali's mines have flooded, the Silvinit
mines acquired in the merger and located in the same
Verkhnekamsk deposit have not been struck.
"Verkhnekamsk is a single source of potassium salts..and
although the distance between the two cities is only 30
kilometers, the ore is different," the director of operations
said. "Almost 100 percent of the causes of floods are
geological."
He said the likelihood of another major flood has been
reduced thanks to a range of monitoring technologies Uralkali
uses at its mines.
"We use all methods available, including seismic,
electromagnetic and acoustic surveillance and even monitoring by
satellites," Kotlyar said.
Almost half a kilometre below the offices, Uralkali miners
appear unconcerned by the potential hazards.
They have already tunneled through 900 km of ore, and expect
to increase annual output of the mixture of salt, potash and
clay to 13 million tonnes in 2012 from 11.2 million this year.
"This mine will still be operating for another 70 years,"
Igor Karskanov, head of Mine 4, said over the loud grinding of
the mining equipment, as torches illuminated the burnt-orange
bands of potassium chloride on the walls.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)