* Uralkali could launch new 2.5 mln T/year potash mine in 2018

* Cost estimated by market experts at $2.5 bln

* Potash prices recovering after 2008 collapse

By Alfred Kueppers

BEREZNIKI/MOSCOW Sept 22 Uralkali , which became the world's No 2 potash producer by capacity after snapping up domestic rival Silvinit in June, is eyeing further expansion to take advantage of rising prices and increased demand from farmers.

"We are now thinking about constructing a new mine and combined complex that will have annual production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes," Yevgeny Kotlyar, Uralkali's director of operations told reporters in the company's offices above the Berezniki 4 mine in the Ural mountains.

Kotlyar said the new mine could potentially go into operation in 2018, and that Uralkali will also modernize its existing assets to increase annual capacity by about 2 million tonnes to 13 million tonnes in 2012.

After falling sharply during the global downturn in 2008, potash prices are heading up once again as surging prices for commodities such as wheat, rice and palm oil encourage farmers to invest in yield-boosting fertilizers.

However, any moves by producers are fraught with risk, given the high cost of commissioning a new mine and the potential for another collapse in demand that would leave Uralkali saddled with idle capacity.

Flooding, a common industry problem, is another concern. Two of Uralkali's four Berezniki mines have been hit since 1984.

Damages associated with the 2006 flood at Mine 1, Uralkali's oldest, led the company to make $300 million in voluntary payments to the government, according to analysts at Troika Dialog.

Firm potash prices, which Uralkali expect to hit $600 per tonne by the end of the year, after crashing to $350 from $1,000 per tonne in 2008-09, have pushed these bad memories into the background.

Increasing brownfield capacity by about 2 million tonnes next year will put the company within striking distance of Canada-based global market leader Potash Corp's 13.3 million tonnes of annual capacity.

"We hope to take the No. 1 position in the short term," chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner told reporters on Thursday in Moscow.

Its Saskatchewan-based rival, which sold 8.6 million tonnes last year, wants to achieve annual capacity of 17.1 million tonnes in 2015.

The number one spot would be achieved easily with a takeover of Belarussian trading partner Belaruskali, but the Belarus government has so far resisted pressure to sell.

The investment required for Uralkali's proposed new mine are significant.

"According to international experts in potash mine construction, one million tonnes of annual potash capacity requires an investment of $1 billion," Kotlyar said. "Therefore 2.5 million tonnes of capacity would cost $2.5 billion."

Uralkali posted a first half profit of $794 million that beat analyst expectations earlier on Thursday, while pledging to pay at least 50 percent of profit in dividends.

FLOOD RISKS

Potash mines are highly susceptible to flooding because potash salts are water soluble. Any leak can quickly create significant damage.

"There is always a risk, because we are working in salt layers, and salt is water-soluble," Kotlyar said. "If there are fractures and water gets in, this creates a natural force majeur."

While two of Uralkali's mines have flooded, the Silvinit mines acquired in the merger and located in the same Verkhnekamsk deposit have not been struck.

"Verkhnekamsk is a single source of potassium salts..and although the distance between the two cities is only 30 kilometers, the ore is different," the director of operations said. "Almost 100 percent of the causes of floods are geological."

He said the likelihood of another major flood has been reduced thanks to a range of monitoring technologies Uralkali uses at its mines.

"We use all methods available, including seismic, electromagnetic and acoustic surveillance and even monitoring by satellites," Kotlyar said.

Almost half a kilometre below the offices, Uralkali miners appear unconcerned by the potential hazards.

They have already tunneled through 900 km of ore, and expect to increase annual output of the mixture of salt, potash and clay to 13 million tonnes in 2012 from 11.2 million this year.

"This mine will still be operating for another 70 years," Igor Karskanov, head of Mine 4, said over the loud grinding of the mining equipment, as torches illuminated the burnt-orange bands of potassium chloride on the walls. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)