MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Monday it and merger partner Silvinit produced 8.06 million tonnes of potassium chloride in the first nine months of 2011, up 4 percent year-on-year on a pro-forma basis.

Uralkali also said in a statement its own production in the period totalled 5.96 million tonnes.

Uralkali became the second-biggest potash producer in the world when it merged with domestic rival Silvinit earlier this year, and is eyeing the number one spot in the medium term.

