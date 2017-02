MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia's Uralkali , the world's second largest potash producer by capacity, said on Tuesday it has approved a $5.8 billion investment plan that will increase its capacity by 80 percent to 19 million tonnes by 2021.

"This programme, demonstrating the company's continuing confidence in underlying potash market dynamics, provides for the implementation of a cost effective expansion through both greenfield and brownfield development," Uralkali said in a statement.

The company plans to achieve production capacity of 13 million tonnes next year, a 2 million tonne increase from 2011.

