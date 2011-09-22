* Says booming market allows for higher divi
* Potash demand growing despite market volatility
* Plans new $2.5 bln mine from 2018
* H1 profit $794 mln vs forecast $725 mln
* Shares down 7 percent
(Adds detail on new mine, analyst comment, updates shares)
By John Bowker and Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW/BEREZNIKI, Sept 22 Russian potash miner
Uralkali URKAq.L will pay at least 50 percent of its
profit in dividends, citing strong cash flow and increased
production, while also unveiling plans for a potential new
$2.5 billion greenfield mine from 2018.
The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov
and associates, said the new mine could have 2.5 million tonnes
of capacity, a move that would help it leapfrog Canada's Potash
Corp as the world's biggest producer of the fertiliser
ingredient.
"We predict a significant growth of cash flow in Uralkali in
the next few years due to favorable market situation and our
increasing production capacities," Chief Executive Vladislav
Baumgertner said in a statement.
"Taking this into account, the Board of Directors resolved
to pay shareholders at least 50 percent of the net profit as
dividends for maintaining the optimal capital structure," he
added.
Uralkali became the world's second biggest producer of
potash when it merged with domestic rival Silvinit earlier this
year.
It said first half net profit came in at $794 million on a
pro forma basis -- assuming Silvinit had been part of the
company for the full six month period -- compared with analysts
expectations of $725 million.
Shares in Uralkali were down 7.4 percent by 1238 GMT,
caught up in a day of markets turmoil that saw similar drops on
both MICEX and RTS Russian exchanges.
"We think that in the current environment of high
economic uncertainty, Uralkali's low leverage, strong cash flow
generation and high dividend payment should position its stock
as more defensive," UBS analyst Alexei Morozov said in a
note.
Uralkali also said revenue came in at $1.97 billion, ahead
of analyst forecasts for $1.95 billion.
Fertiliser demand has grown due to pressure on farmers to
produce enough food for a growing world population amid
unpredictable weather conditions.
"Despite the volatility on the international commodities
markets, the potash market continues to be very resilient,
largely due to strong demand," Baumgertner said.
He told Reuters earlier this month that production capacity
would grow to 13 million tonnes next year from 11 million, with
the possible new mine still to come from 2018.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David
Cowell)