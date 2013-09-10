MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash miner by output, said on Tuesday its
first-half net profit fell 53 percent year-on-year to $397
million, missing forecasts due to increased competition and
foreign exchange losses.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had forecast the firm posting
profit of $521 million in the first six months.
The firm, whose chief executive is under arrest in Belarus
following Uralkali's dissolution of a sales cartel, said net
revenue was down 29 percent at $1.35 billion. Earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 40 percent to
$876 million.
"The fact that some potash importers are holding off
accepting further orders in anticipation of price developments
could have a negative impact on the short-term demand," Uralkali
said in a statement.