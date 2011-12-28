MOSCOW Dec 28 Billionaire investor
Anatoly Lomakin was awarded 1.7 billion roubles ($54 million) by
a Russian court after shares in potash miner Silvinit
disappeared from his account, the miner's successor company
Uralkali said on Wednesday.
Lomakin, formerly one of Silvinit's core shareholders, filed
the claim in January after actions by an unknown party caused
61,980 shares to be written off from his account.
The investor filed the claim against Silvinit and share
registration company CJSC Computershare Registrar and the court
-- in the city of Perm in the Urals -- will now decide how to
split the payment of the damages between those two.
A spokeswoman for Uralkali said she expects the court to
provide this information in January.
"Uralkali will consider further actions after receiving the
complete text of the decision made by the Perm Territory
Arbitration Court," the company said in a statement.
Uralkali and Silvinit merged earlier this year to create the
world's second-largest potash miner by capacity after Canada's
Potash Corp.
($1 = 31.4620 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Holmes)