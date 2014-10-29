Oct 29 Urals Energy Plc :
* Announces resignation of Alexei Maximov as company's chief
executive officer, with effect from 31 October 2014
* Alexei Maximov will also stand down as a director of
company with effect from same date
* Board will commence search for a new chief executive
officer shortly and further announcements will be made at
appropriate time
* Sergey Uzornikov will be appointed as interim chief
executive officer
* To undertake a comprehensive review of drilling programme
at Petrosak to stabilise production and optimise refinery
outputs
