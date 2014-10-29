Oct 29 Urals Energy Plc :

* Announces resignation of Alexei Maximov as company's chief executive officer, with effect from 31 October 2014

* Alexei Maximov will also stand down as a director of company with effect from same date

* Board will commence search for a new chief executive officer shortly and further announcements will be made at appropriate time

* Sergey Uzornikov will be appointed as interim chief executive officer

* To undertake a comprehensive review of drilling programme at Petrosak to stabilise production and optimise refinery outputs