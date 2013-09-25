Standard Life, Aberdeen face tall order proving co-CEOs can work
LONDON, March 6 Bankers in Britain have a phrase for chief executives who share control of a company: "co-head, you're dead".
Sept 25 Urals Energy Public Company Ltd : * Received notice from Alpcot Capital Management, Fire East Corporation
requesting EGM * Taking legal advice on validity of EGM notice, further announcements will be
LONDON, March 6 Bankers in Britain have a phrase for chief executives who share control of a company: "co-head, you're dead".
LONDON, March 6 Copper prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday on concerns the metal had extended too much but supply disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines provided some support.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.