Dec 16 Urals Energy Public Company Ltd : * Moscow office was visited by police officers towards the end of last week * During the visit by police a number of files were removed * Visit may be related to requisitioned EGM and loan due from Vyatcheslav

Rovneiko * Urals Energy Public Company visit may also be related to alleged debt

repayment agreement against co * Board has no reason to believe that the alleged debt repayment agreement is

genuine