Nov 20 Russia's Bank Uralsib PJSC :

* Informed holders of its outstanding 2020 subordinated Eurobond about a write down event on the debt;

* The $77 million new-style Tier 2 issue was sold in January;

* Uralsib says its capital adequacy ratio became negative;

* Earlier this month, Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan acquired 82 percent of Uralsib's shares as part of a central bank plan to avert bankruptcy at the top-30 Russian lender. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)