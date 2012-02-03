Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
ASTANA Feb 3 Kazakhstan, the world's No. 1 uranium producer, plans to boost its output of the metal to up to 25,000 tonnes in the 2012-15 period from last year's 19,450 tonnes, Vladimir Shkolnik, head of state nuclear firm Kazatomprom, said on Friday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
