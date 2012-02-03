ASTANA Feb 3 Kazakhstan, the world's No. 1 uranium producer, plans to boost its output of the metal to up to 25,000 tonnes in the 2012-15 period from last year's 19,450 tonnes, Vladimir Shkolnik, head of state nuclear firm Kazatomprom, said on Friday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)