Jan 14 Uranium One Inc said that it has entered into an agreement with Russia's JSC Atomredmetzoloto and its affiliate, Effective Energy N.V., collectively termed AMRZ, to go private in a deal that values the company at C$2.74 billion ($2.79 billion).

The company said that ARMZ would buy all the common shares that ARMZ and its affiliates do not already own for C$2.86 per share, a premium of 19 percent over the stock's Friday close.

ARMZ and its affiliates currently own 51.4 percent of the Uranium One common shares.