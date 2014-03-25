March 25 Russian-owned miner Uranium One does
not expect potential economic sanctions against Russia to target
the uranium sector, a top official with the company said on
Tuesday.
U.S. sanctions could stop U.S. power utilities from buying
Russian-controlled uranium from Kazakhstan, where Uranium One
owns mines, but such a move appears a remote possibility as it
would hurt U.S. companies that need it, Ian Telfer, nonexecutive
chairman of Uranium One, told Reuters in an interview. He added
that he does not know what Washington is considering.
"Like everyone else, we're just taking a look at this," he
said in Toronto. "So far to my knowledge there has been no
indication that U.S. sanctions are going to impact the uranium
from Kazakhstan, so we'll just have to wait and see."
Uranium One is a subsidiary of JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ),
which is the mining arm of Rosatom, the Russian State
Corporation for Nuclear Energy. All of Uranium One's uranium
mines are in Kazakhstan, except for a small mine in the United
States.
ARMZ was the world's fourth-largest miner of the radioactive
metal in 2012.
The United States is the biggest producer of nuclear-powered
electricity, but it relies heavily on imports, including from
Kazakhstan. Restricting imports from certain countries would
disrupt the market until it adjusted, Telfer said.
"Uranium is a little bit like oil - if you stop a country
from importing Venezuelan oil, then (Venezuela) will sell it to
someone else. The supply system will get messed up for awhile
but people would figure it out.
"... The uranium would get moved around to whoever needs it,
I think."
Uranium One has had no discussions about the impact of
sanctions with the U.S. or Canadian governments, he said.
ARMZ completed the purchase of outstanding shares in Uranium
One last year, making it a full subsidiary. The company
maintains its head office in Toronto to keep the door open to
taking it public again once uranium prices improve, Telfer said.
U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialized allies
warned Russia on Monday that it faced damaging economic
sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to
destabilize Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea.
Sanctions have so far banned visas and frozen assets of
senior Russian and Crimean officials.
Telfer said he has also been asked about Russia possibly
retaliating against the West by forcing Kazakhstan, the biggest
uranium-producing country, to stop exports.
"I can't imagine that, because it would certainly upset the
Kazakhs," he said. "And the last thing Putin wants to do is
upset anyone in these countries right around him."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional
reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; editing by Matthew Lewis)