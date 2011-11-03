TORONTO Nov 3 Uranium One UUU.TO on Thursday boosted the official resource at its Mkuju River uranium project in Tanzania by 42 percent.

The total measured and indicated resource rose to 93.3 million pounds of contained uranium. The company will use the updated resource as the basis for a feasibility study due in the first quarter of 2012.

Uranium One is the operator of the Mkuju River project, which is owned by the Canadian uranium producer's majority shareholder, Russia's JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ).

ARMZ acquired the Mkuju River project when it bought Mantra Resources earlier this year for around $1 billion. Uranium One has the option to purchase the project and the company aims to buy the asset by mid-2013.

Uranium One owns uranium projects in Kazakhstan, Australia and the United States. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)