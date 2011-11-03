Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
TORONTO Nov 3 Uranium One UUU.TO on Thursday boosted the official resource at its Mkuju River uranium project in Tanzania by 42 percent.
The total measured and indicated resource rose to 93.3 million pounds of contained uranium. The company will use the updated resource as the basis for a feasibility study due in the first quarter of 2012.
Uranium One is the operator of the Mkuju River project, which is owned by the Canadian uranium producer's majority shareholder, Russia's JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ).
ARMZ acquired the Mkuju River project when it bought Mantra Resources earlier this year for around $1 billion. Uranium One has the option to purchase the project and the company aims to buy the asset by mid-2013.
Uranium One owns uranium projects in Kazakhstan, Australia and the United States. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.