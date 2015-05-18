* Tedford Marlow, Urban Outfitters division CEO, to retire
* Q1 earnings $0.25/shr vs est. $0.30
* Shares down 17 pct after market
(Adds conference call details, background; updates shares)
May 18 Urban Outfitters Inc's quarterly
sales fell short of market estimates as sales under the
Anthropologie brand rose at the slowest pace in 11 quarters,
sending the company's shares down 17 percent in extended
trading.
The company called Anthropologie's performance a
"disappointment" and said it expects more discounts in the
business in the second quarter as it tries to attract young
women.
Increasing competition from fast fashion brands such as H&M,
Inditex's Zara and Forever 21 and a series of fashion
misses have turned women away from Urban Outfitters' stores.
Net sales in the Anthropologie brands business, which caters
to women aged 28-45 years, rose 3.8 percent to $311.4 million.
The company said Tedford Marlow, chief executive of the
Urban Outfitters division, would retire by the end of August.
The company has been overhauling stores and merchandise at
its namesake brand to fight a slowdown in sales.
Urban Outfitters said inventories rose 14 percent in the
first quarter.
Overall same-store sales rose 4 percent, missing the 5.3
percent growth analysts had expected, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Comparable retail net sales at Free People, the company's
smallest brand, rose 17 percent in the quarter, compared with a
5 percent rise in Urban Outfitters and a 1 percent rise in
Anthropologie.
Revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $739.0 million.
Net income fell 12.5 percent to $32.8 million, or 25 cents
per share, as cost of goods sold rose 10 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 30 cents per
share and revenue of $758.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Urban Outfitters closed at $40.72 per share on the
Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Don Sebastian)