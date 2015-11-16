Nov 16 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said comparable sales rose far less than expected in the third quarter due to weaker demand for its Anthropologie brand.

Net income rose to $52 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $47.1 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $825.3 million from $814.5 million, while comparable sales rose 1 percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected comparable sales growth of 3.40 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)