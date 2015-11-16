BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said comparable sales rose far less than expected in the third quarter due to weaker demand for its Anthropologie brand.
Net income rose to $52 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $47.1 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $825.3 million from $814.5 million, while comparable sales rose 1 percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected comparable sales growth of 3.40 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
* Distinct Infrastructure says working with Royal Bank Of Canada, its existing senior lender, to consolidate all of its debt under one facility