Feb 9 Apparel retailers Urban Outfitters Inc
and Aeropostale Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales as holiday season sales in
the United States increased the most since 2011.
Urban Outfitters shares were up 7 percent in extended
trading, while Aeropostale's stock rose 23 percent.
Net sales increased to $1.01 billion for the fourth quarter
ended Jan. 31 from $905.9 million a year earlier, Urban
Outfitters said. Comparable sales at its retail segment rose 6
percent.
Analysts on an average had expected sales of 988.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Aeropostale's net sales fell 11 percent to $594.5 million in
the quarter ended Feb. 1, but was ahead of the $577.7 million
that analysts expected.
The company estimated a loss per share of 1-6 cents, better
than its forecast of 25-30 cents due to better than expected
sales, margins, and cost management.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)