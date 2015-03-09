March 9 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
on Monday reported its first quarterly growth in
comparable sales in a year, helped by recovering sales at its
namesake brand and strong demand for its Free People line of
clothes.
The company's net profit fell to $80.3 million in the fourth
quarter ended Jan. 31 from $88.7 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share, however, rose to 60 cents from 59 cents
as the company had fewer outstanding shares by the end of the
quarter.
Revenue rose 11.6 percent to $1.01 billion, while comparable
sales rose 6 percent.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)