Nov 22 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc
reported quarterly comparable sales that missed
analysts' estimate as demand fell for its Anthropologie Group
and Free People brands, sending its shares down 9 percent in
aftermarket trade.
The company said on Tuesday its comparable sales rose 1
percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, missing the average
analysts' estimate of 1.9 percent, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Urban Outfitters said its net sales rose 4.5 percent to
$862.5 million.
However, the company's net income fell to $47.4 million, or
40 cents per share, from $52 million, or 42 cents per share, a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)