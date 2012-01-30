(Corrects organization's name to National Society of
Compliance Professionals in 12th paragraph from National
Association of Compliance Professionals)
* SEC dismisses supervision case against ex-general counsel
* Divided commission does not rule on key legal question
* Compliance professionals worried about enforcement cases
By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 27 While compliance professionals
cheer the end of a case that threatened to redefine their roles,
future regulatory actions remain a source of anxiety.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday
dismissed a controversial enforcement case against Theodore
Urban, once general counsel of the former Ferris Baker Watts
LLC, a Washington-based brokerage and investment bank, now part
of RBC Wealth Management. (RY.TO)
Urban, who made suggestions to his firm about dealing with a
rogue broker - including firing him - was then accused in an SEC
civil action of failing to supervise that broker.
But the abrupt dismissal, which occurred after three
commissioners recused themselves and two others could not agree,
leaves a key legal question unanswered: should compliance
professionals and legal staff that make recommendations about
employee conduct be deemed "supervisors"?
Applying that label to those professionals would put them at
greater risk of liability, simply for doing their jobs properly,
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association argued
to the SEC in a 2010 brief. That could discourage them from
getting involved in certain problem situations, the brief said.
Even Urban, 61, whose 23-year career was turned upside down
by the case, hoped for some clarity on the point. "The outcome
of all of this leaves the industry in a precarious position," he
told Reuters. "That's an issue the Commission ought to tackle
from a regulatory standpoint," Urban said.
The three-year-old case raised hackles among compliance
professionals, who argued it could redefine the SEC's view of
those it considers a "supervisor."
Urban's difficulties date back to 2003 when Ferris Baker
Watts hired Stephen Glantz, a top-producing broker who became
involved in a stock manipulation scheme. Glantz later pleaded
guilty to securities fraud charges and served time in prison.
But Urban had informed his firm's compliance department and
management about his concerns long before that point. He even
suggested firing Glantz -- a move that was "vehemently opposed"
by an influential board member, according to a 2010 opinion by a
SEC administrative law judge Brenda Murray.
Judge Murray found that Urban's actions were reasonable and
dismissed the case. The SEC enforcement division, however,
appealled Murray's ruling in late 2010.
SIFMA is now disappointed that the SEC "didn't take this
important opportunity to clarify this apparently murky area of
the securities laws consistent with the points raised in SIFMA's
amicus brief," Kevin Carroll, managing director and associate
general counsel, said in a statement to Reuters.
"The thinking of the Commission remains unknown," said Joan
Hinchman, executive director of the National Society
of Compliance Professionals, which also filed a brief in
the case.
Those concerns may be far from over.
"I think the compliance community will now probably be
waiting for the next shoe to drop," said Brian Rubin, a
securities lawyer for Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP in
Washington who advises brokerages. "It won't be surprising when
we see similar cases in the future."
Recent enforcement cases by the SEC and Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority demonstrate a ramped-up interest in
pursuing compliance officers and in-house lawyers, Rubin said.
Not all of those situations involve egregious neglect, but
rather some finer points related to supervision, or alleged
lapses in following certain policies and procedures, he said.
FINRA does not plan to back down. "When a compliance officer
is operating in a supervisory capacity, the CCO title is not a
shield," said Susan Schroeder, deputy chief of enforcement, in a
statement to Reuters. The regulator "will look to impose
supervisory liability in those situations where there are
supervisory failures," she said.
The trend could ultimately shrink the talent pool for
certain compliance and legal roles.
"It's concerning," said John Cataldo, chief compliance
officer for Investors Capital Corp, a brokerage and investment
advisory unit of Capital Holdings. ICH.A "It also calls to
question whether folks should be compelled or enticed to take on
those supervisory roles now that they have enhanced liability,"
Cataldo said.
Those stakes can be high. Urban, who has worked in various
consulting roles since leaving Ferris Baker in 2007, said his
experience has been "surreal."
"I never could have dreamed that I would have found myself
being the subject of a failure to supervise case," he said.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)