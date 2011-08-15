* Q2 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.32

* Q2 rev $609.2 mln vs est $604.5 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Urban Outfitters Inc's quarterly results beat market expectations, helped mainly by higher sales at its Free People stores and direct-to-consumer segment, sending its shares up 7 percent after the bell.

The company said it expects gradual improvements in its comparable sales over the rest of the fiscal year and into spring 2012.

For the second quarter, the Philadelphia-based company earned $56.7 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $71.7 million, or 42 cents a share, last year in the same quarter.

Revenue rose about 10 percent to $609.2 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company saw a 20 percent rise in revenue.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 32 cents a share, on revenue of $604.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at the company's Free People stores increased 18 percent while sales in its direct-to-consumer segment, which includes websites and catalogs, rose 15 percent.

Shares of Urban Outfitters were trading up more than 7 percent at $31.97 in extended trade. They closed at $29.69 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)