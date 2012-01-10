* CEO Glen Senk resigns
* Chairman Richard Hayne to become new CEO
* Stock falls 12 pct after the bell
Jan 10 Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters
Inc said its Chief Executive Glen Senk
resigned, and the company named Chairman and co-founder Richard
Hayne as his replacement.
Shares of the company fell 12 percent after the bell. They
closed at $29.41 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
The company, which operates Anthropologie, Free People and
Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, has seen a build
up in inventory, after its Anthropologie brand began falling out
of favour with customers.
In November, the company named former Under Armour
President David McCreight as the head of the Anthropologie
Group, after appointing Coach Inc executive Charles
Kessler as the merchandising chief for its namesake brand the
previous month.
Senk, a company veteran who became CEO in 2007, plans to
pursue another opportunity, but will remain with the company for
some time to help with the transition, Urban Outfitters said in
a statement.
64-year-old Hayne co-founded the Philadelphia-based company
in 1970 and has been its chairman since 1976.
