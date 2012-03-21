BAT reports slight increase in full-year sales volume
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
* Artz resigns as CFO effective April 3, 2012
* Artz being replaced by Frank Conforti
MARCH 21 - Urban Outfitters Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Eric Artz is stepping down and will be replaced by the company's Chief Accounting Officer Frank Conforti.
Conforti, who has been with the company for 5 years, will take over from Artz, effective April 3.
The Philadelphia-based company, known for its bohemian and hipster designs, has been stepping up turnaround efforts by shuffling its management, revamping styles and trying to clean the inventory glut.
In January, Glen Senk, resigned as the chief executive in a surprise move to join privately held jeweler David Yurman.
Last month, the clothing retailer hired Tedford Marlow as the chief executive of its namesake brand. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 December 2016
LONDON, Feb 23 Barclays reported a surprise increase in its core capital ratio on Thursday, as the key measure of financial strength rose to 12.4 percent against analysts' expectations it would only climb to 11.8 percent.