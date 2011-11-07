* Q3 sales up 6 pct to $610 mln vs est $629.2

Nov 7 Urban Outfitters Inc reported third-quarter sales short of analysts' estimates hurt by a fall in same-store sales at its struggling Anthropologie unit.

Separately, the company said David McCreight will take over as chief executive of Anthropologie Group, effective Nov. 15 and said Charles Kessler joined as chief merchandising officer for the Urban Outfitters brand on Oct. 31.

Urban Outfitters has been struggling to reposition its merchandise, especially its offerings at Anthropologie.

Urban Outfitters, which will release its quarterly earnings results on Nov. 14, said third-quarter sales rose 6 percent to $610 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $629.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The operator of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain stores said same-store sales for the quarter fell 7 percent. Same-store sales at Anthropologie fell 7 percent.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were trading down 2 percent at $26.00 after the bell on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)