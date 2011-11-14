* Q3 EPS $0.33 vs $0.43 last year
* Q3 rev rose 6 pct to $610 mln
* Inventory up 27 pct at October-end
* Shares fall 5 pct in after-mkt trade
Nov 14 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters
Inc said its margins will remain under pressure going
into the crucial holiday quarter as it takes deep discounts to
clear out piled-up inventory, sending its shares sliding 5
percent in after-market trading.
The company, which operates Anthropologie, Free
People and Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, has
seen more merchandise remain unsold, after its Anthropologie
brand began falling out of favour with customers.
"We ended the quarter with higher-than-desired
inventory levels. As a result, fourth-quarter gross margins
could be lower than what we experienced in the third quarter on
an absolute basis," Finance Chief Eric Artz told analysts on a
conference call.
At October-end, total inventory grew by $78
million or 27 percent from last year. Gross margins for the
latest reported quarter declined to 35 percent from 41 percent,
a year ago.
Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters has been
offering deep discounts to clear its slow-moving products and
has also taken steps to revive its struggling Anthropologie
segment.
The company recently named David McCreight as the
chief executive of its Anthropologie Group and hired Charles
Kessler as the chief merchandising officer for the Urban
Outfitters brand.
For the third quarter, it earned $50.7 million, or 33 cents
a share, compared with $73.1 million, or 43 cents a share, last
year.
Last week, the company had reported third-quarter sales that
missed analysts' estimates hurt by a 7 percent fall in
same-store sales.
Urban Outfitters shares, which have lost about a quarter of
their value this year, were down at $25.40 in extended trade.
They closed at $26.83 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)