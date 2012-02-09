Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
* Q4 sales $731 mln vs est. $741.9 mln
* Q4 comparable store net sales down 1 pct
* Shares rise as much as 3 pct (Adds analyst comments, updates share movement)
Feb 9 Urban Outfitters Inc said it reduced inventory levels at the end of the fourth quarter, softening the blow of a sales miss for the period and allaying concerns that it was struggling to get rid of piled-up merchandise.
Urban Outfitters rose as much as 3 percent, before shedding some gains to trade up nearly 1 percent at $27.35 on Thursday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
The company, which operates the Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, has been criticized for unattractive merchandise -- especially at its Anthropologie unit -- which led to a build-up in inventory.
"The good news is that Urban Outfitters cleared through its winter inventory such that all brands will end the year with inventory growth below that of sales growth," Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Margaret Whitfield said in a client note.
However, Whitfield cut her fourth-quarter earnings estimate for the company by 10 cents a share.
Sales in the fourth quarter rose 9 percent to $731 million, but came in below analysts' expectations of $741.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Promotional activity was significantly higher than planned but ending inventories were clean, and on a comparable store basis, lower than the prior year," Chief Executive Richard Hayne said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
