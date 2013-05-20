May 20 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly profit as more people shopped at its namesake and Free People stores.

Net income rose to $47.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $33.9 million or 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Comparable-store sales at its Free people stores rose 44 percent, while those at Urban Outfitters rose 6 percent.

Overall sales jumped 14 percent to $648 million.