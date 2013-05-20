UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 20 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly profit as more people shopped at its namesake and Free People stores.
Net income rose to $47.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $33.9 million or 23 cents per share, a year ago.
Comparable-store sales at its Free people stores rose 44 percent, while those at Urban Outfitters rose 6 percent.
Overall sales jumped 14 percent to $648 million.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.