By Aditi Shrivastava
Aug 19 Urban Outfitters Inc's quarterly
profit beat market estimates as its on-fashion teen apparel drew
shoppers to its stores despite fewer discounts.
The company, whose shares were up 6.5 percent in extended
trading on Monday, has been faring better than rivals
Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Aeropostale Inc due
to its attractive pricing and fresher styles.
"(Urban) have home goods, clothing, accessories, beauty so
you don't necessarily walk into buy one thing... and that brings
you into more of an experience than just to shop," Morningstar
analyst Jaime Katz said.
The company's merchandising seems to have positioned it to
succeed even in a weak consumer environment, she told Reuters.
Mall traffic in the United States has been erratic and
unpredictable as many shoppers contend with payroll taxes,
higher gas prices and a job market improving at a snail's pace.
Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Macy's
Inc last week reported lower quarterly comparable store
sales.
Young shoppers are delaying purchase of back-to-school items
because of lower teen employment this summer and weakness in the
retail market.
Urban Outfitters, however, reported a 9 percent rise in
second-quarter same-store sales, including e-commerce, beating
analysts' average estimate of 8.1 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The improvements in product led to higher full-price
sell-throughs and lower merchandise markdowns," Chief Executive
Richard Hayne said in a post-earnings call with analysts.
ANTHROPOLOGIE SCORES
The company said on Monday that its gross margins expanded
to 39.3 percent in the three months ended July from 37.6 percent
a year earlier as it cut back on discounting, "driven by
improvements at the Anthropologie brand." Initial merchandise
margins also improved.
Net sales at the Anthropologie brand, which includes women's
clothing, accessories and home decor, rose about 12 percent to
$315.1 million. Comparable retail net sales at the brand
increased 9 percent.
Urban Outfitters revamped the Anthropologie brand
merchandise to appeal to teenage girls looking for feminine and
bohemian apparel, after its earlier "peppy" styles failed to
find takers.
Net sales at the Urban Outfitters brand rose 8 percent to
$336.6 million.
Net income rose to $76.4 million, or 51 cents per share,
from $61.3 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $758.5 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 48 cents per share on
revenue of $768.1 million.
The Philadelphia-based company's shares closed at $39.92 on
the Nasdaq on Monday.
