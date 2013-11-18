* Third-quarter earnings/share $0.47 vs est. $0.45
* Revenue rises 12 pct to $774 mln vs est. $770.5 mln
* Urban Outfitters brand same-store sales fall 1 pct
* Shares fall 3 pct after market
By Maria Ajit Thomas
Nov 18 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters
Inc joined rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co in
warning of a squeeze on current-quarter margins as a tough
holiday season could force it to discount more.
Urban Outfitters shares fell 3 percent in extended trading.
"This promotional environment could negatively impact our
gross profit margins for the fourth quarter," Chief Financial
Officer Francis Conforti said on a post-earnings call.
Same-store sales at the company's Urban Outfitters brand,
which caters to shoppers aged between 18 and 28, fell 1 percent
in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.
The company also reported an increase in merchandise
markdowns at this brand in North America.
"I attribute the shortfall in the North American market to
missed fashion calls, off pitch marketing, and poor creative
execution," said Tedford Marlow, chief executive of the
company's Urban Outfitters division.
Teen shoppers have been increasingly shifting to
fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Forever 21 that quickly
change their merchandise in line with the latest fashion trends.
Low levels of teen employment have also squeezed their spending
budgets.
Abercrombie warned this month of significant gross margin
erosion in the fourth quarter as it discounts heavily to clears
excess inventory.
"The primary concern heading into the quarter appeared to be
the core Urban Outfitters division, and clearly that's the one
that ultimately proved a bit disappointing, relative to the
others," Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Pamela Quintiliano
told Reuters.
The Urban Outfitters division caters to the youngest and
most cash-constrained customer, Quintiliano said.
However, strong growth in sales at Urban Outfitters'
Anthropologie and Free People stores helped the company post
better-than-expected results for the third quarter.
The company's overall same-store sales rose 7 percent.
Comparable-store sales at Anthropologie rose 13 percent,
while those at Free People jumped 30 percent.
Urban Outfitters sells women's clothing, accessories, home
furnishings and gifts under the two brands.
The company's net income rose to $70.3 million, or 47 cents
per share, in the third quarter from $59.5 million, or 40 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $774 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45 cents per
share on revenue of $770.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Urban Outfitters shares were trading at $38.50 after the
bell. The stock closed at $39.64 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
