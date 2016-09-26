Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 26 A group of Chinese buyers said on Monday their co-invested green industry fund has entered into a deal to buy Spanish builder and service provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30 billion to $1.57 billion).
The buyers, which include Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd and China Tianying Inc, announced the deal in stock exchange filings.
In June, Spanish media reported that Chinese groups would buy Urbaser for more than 2 billion euros, however Jiangsu Dagang was not among the named potential buyers.
ACS was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Meg Shen in HONG KONG and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)