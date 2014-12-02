US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexican homebuilder Urbi is seeking bankruptcy protection to restructure 33 billion pesos ($2.34 billion) of debt, a source close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.
The source added that more than 50 percent of Urbi's lenders agree to restructure the debt. (1 US dollar = 14.1075 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia as part of an Asian tour next month, sources said on Monday, amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia."