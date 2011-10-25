MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilder Urbi (URBI.MX) posted on Tuesday a year-on-year rise in net profits of around 70 percent in its third quarter results.

Urbi said its net profit to shareholders in the July-September period was 864.5 million pesos ($64.7 million). Factoring in the non-controlling result, net earnings were 869.3 million pesos, the company said in a statement.

During the same quarter last year, the company reported net profit of 504.8 million pesos.

(Mexico City Newsroom)